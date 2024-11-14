King Charles graces ‘Gladiator II’ premiere without Queen Camilla

King Charles went solo for his latest outing without wife Queen Camilla as she’s recovering from a chest infection.
The monarch, who will celebrate his 76th birthday tomorrow, attended the Royal Film Performance of Gladiator II at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on November 13, 2024.
He was initially going to attend the event with Camilla but she cancelled it last minute after getting chest infection.
The official page of the royal family posted a short clip from the star-studded event and penned, “What a night!”
In the shared video, Charles can be seen stepping out from a car at red carpet and greeting the cast of the film.
“This evening, The King attended the 72nd Royal Film Performance screening of Gladiator Il, in aid of The Film and TV Charity of which he is Patron,” the statement concluded.
His majesty is patron of the Film and TV Charity, which was founded in 1924. The royal family has been supporting this event since 1946.
Back in May 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton graced the Royal Film Performance of Top Gun: Maverick.
King Charles met movie director Ridley Scott and the talented cast including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal.