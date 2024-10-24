Entertainment

Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death

One Direction alum passed away after he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death
Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death

Zayn Malik has announced updated US tour dates after former band member Liam Payne’s death.

The One Direction alum had multiple drugs in his system when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

On Wednesday night, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker revealed the new dates for his shows in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco on Instagram Story.

Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death

Last week, the renowned singer proposed his tour, Stairway to the Sky, after the sudden death of his pal.

In an emotional tribute post for Liam, Zayn wrote, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

He added, “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."

Zayn’s new tour has been rescheduled from January 21 until February 3 next year.

Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure

Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post

Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia

US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia

Entertainment News

US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi