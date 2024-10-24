Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death

Zayn Malik has announced updated US tour dates after former band member Liam Payne’s death.
The One Direction alum had multiple drugs in his system when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
On Wednesday night, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker revealed the new dates for his shows in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco on Instagram Story.
Last week, the renowned singer proposed his tour, Stairway to the Sky, after the sudden death of his pal.
In an emotional tribute post for Liam, Zayn wrote, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”
He added, “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."
Zayn’s new tour has been rescheduled from January 21 until February 3 next year.