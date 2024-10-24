Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post

Cardi B went public about her intricate relationship with estranged husband Offset.
The Bodak Yellow singer filed for divorce from Offset in July after six years of marriage.
A source recently suggested to PEOPLE that the rapper might have “moved on” from her estranged husband.
“Cardi tries very hard for things to be amicable with Offset. She’s forgiven him for so much in the past because she wants the best for their kids,” the insider said, “She’s furious with Offset again. Their relationship has always been very up and down. Cardi always moves on though.”
The tipster hailed the songstress, “She’s a great mom and this is her focus.”
Cardi and the Open It Up singer share three kids–daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September.
The former pair secretly exchanged the wedding vows on September 20, 2017.
On the work front, the WAP rapper announced that she had to cancel her performance at ONE Musicfest on Saturday as she was in the hospital “recovering from a medical emergency.”
Cardi also thanked her fans for sending her well-wishes and understanding the situation.