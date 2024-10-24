Entertainment

Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post

Cardi B confesses to 'move on' from estranged husband Offset amid divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post

Cardi B went public about her intricate relationship with estranged husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow singer filed for divorce from Offset in July after six years of marriage.

A source recently suggested to PEOPLE that the rapper might have “moved on” from her estranged husband.

“Cardi tries very hard for things to be amicable with Offset. She’s forgiven him for so much in the past because she wants the best for their kids,” the insider said, “She’s furious with Offset again. Their relationship has always been very up and down. Cardi always moves on though.”

The tipster hailed the songstress, “She’s a great mom and this is her focus.”

Cardi and the Open It Up singer share three kids–daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September.

The former pair secretly exchanged the wedding vows on September 20, 2017.

On the work front, the WAP rapper announced that she had to cancel her performance at ONE Musicfest on Saturday as she was in the hospital “recovering from a medical emergency.”

Cardi also thanked her fans for sending her well-wishes and understanding the situation. 

Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure

Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post

Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia

US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia

Entertainment News

US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi