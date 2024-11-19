Sabrina Carpenter unveils 12 special guests in ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ trailer

Sabrina Carpenter has finally released 12 special guests in A Nonsense Christmas trailer.
The Netflix Christmas special will feature talented guests including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell.
She said in the beginning, “Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night.”
In the viral trailer, the pop star revealed she got bangs because a guy “ghosted” her.
Netflix mentioned in the viral trailer, “It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers.”
The statement continued, “This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina premieres on Netflix on December 6, 2024.
On the work front, the Please Please Please hitmaker’s Short n’ Sweet tour began on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, United States, and is scheduled to conclude on March 26, 2025, in Milan, Italy, consisting of 47 shows.