Entertainment

Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure

The Kylie Cosmetic founder feels 'more confident' after battling postpartum depression

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure

Kylie Jenner has shared major secret behind her confidence and how she achieved hourglass figure.

The Kardashians star, who shares Stormi, 6, Aire, 2, with her ex-partner Travis Scott, used to struggle with her figure and public trolls.

Kylie, 27, got candid about her battle and how she achieved the unattainable look during a conversation with ELLE magazine.

She recalled, "I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body - all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before.”

After overcoming postpartum depression, the make-up mogul worked hard and achieved hourglass figure, which made her feel "more confident" than ever before.

Kylie continued, "I haven’t had a baby in a few years. The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it - not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again.”

She recently joined the Kardashian family to watch the special screening of Wicked with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure

Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post

Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia

US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia

Entertainment News

US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Cardi B makes SHOCKING claims about Offset in now deleted post
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Zayn Malik drops new US tour dates after Liam Payne’s death
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’
US confirms deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi