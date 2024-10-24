Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure

Kylie Jenner has shared major secret behind her confidence and how she achieved hourglass figure.
The Kardashians star, who shares Stormi, 6, Aire, 2, with her ex-partner Travis Scott, used to struggle with her figure and public trolls.
Kylie, 27, got candid about her battle and how she achieved the unattainable look during a conversation with ELLE magazine.
She recalled, "I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body - all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before.”
After overcoming postpartum depression, the make-up mogul worked hard and achieved hourglass figure, which made her feel "more confident" than ever before.
Kylie continued, "I haven’t had a baby in a few years. The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it - not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again.”
She recently joined the Kardashian family to watch the special screening of Wicked with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.