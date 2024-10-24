Trending

Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour

Asim Azhar is set to perform his first concert of World tour in Toronto, Canada on January 23, 2024

  by Web Desk
  October 24, 2024
Asim Azhar has set the internet ablaze by announcing the new dates for his highly-awaited North America World tour.

The Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker’s world tour was postponed due to various issues including getting his visa approved.

Earlier this week, Asim dropped the new schedule for his North America tour and offered a mega surprise to fans.

He penned, “NEW DATES !!!! tag a friend, & i’ll pick 2 lucky fans from each city to win free meet & greet tickets !!! cant wait to see youuuu. P.S. if u have already bought tickets, you should still enter the contest. Trust me”

The statement further read, “This is a brand new contest, the winners of previous contest will also be announced alongside new winners btw. p.p.p.s. get your tickets from asimazharxaur.com now !!!!!!”

Shortly after the Kabhi Mai Kabhi tum singer made the announcement, his fans flooded the comment section to show excitement.

A fan wrote, “Hi! Big fan from NYC. Coming to your show with my mom, she’s a fan too! And it’s my birthday on Feb 16! Would be epic if I could get my guitar signed by you!”

Asim also started a contest for his “lucky” fans to win free concert tickets. 

