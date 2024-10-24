Trending

Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan tied the knot in 2014 and share two children, Zayan and Hoorain

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan is giving a sneak peek into what he shoots with husband Danish Taimoor look like!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 23, the Jaan-e-Jahan actress shared a clip that from a recent photoshoot with her husband with a cheesy caption, sharing insights into their romantic bond.

“It’s like, after all the professional shoot, phone ki video toh lagani hai, because what the perfect shots can’t capture are my silly faces after every shot, my non-stop batein about Rayan and Hoorain during the shoot with Danish,” wrote the actress alongside her PDA packed video.

Continuing her caption further, the actress detailed how her husband Danish Taimoor makes her blush during the shoots.

“And above all, my husband’s onscreen romance saying “Are Biwi ha mere” that I make them delete from the shots because I feel shyyy,” wrote the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress.

Dresses in a gorgeous teal-colored traditional ensemble, Khan had her brown locks tied into a messy ponytail. She kept the makeup minimal and paired her look with heavy earrings.

Meanwhile, Taimoor donned a white kurta and trouser, with a wrist watch complementing his look.

Ayeza Khan and actor Danish Taimoor united in a wedlock in 2014 after dating for 8 years. The couple shares two children, a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Zayan.

Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor
Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour

Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour
Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’

Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors

Trending News

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Mehwish Hayat reunites with Ahsan Khan in upcoming drama 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar'
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Alia Bhatt shares Paris 'memories' with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Will Sharjeena die in next episode of 'KMKT?’ New teaser sparks frenzy
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Salman Khan to fly to Dubai amid life threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: Reports
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Urwa Hocane pens belated birthday wish for sister Mawra Hocane
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Danish Taimoor spills reason behind avoiding interviews
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Kajol addressees the phenomenon of social media trolling
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release