Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan is giving a sneak peek into what he shoots with husband Danish Taimoor look like!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 23, the Jaan-e-Jahan actress shared a clip that from a recent photoshoot with her husband with a cheesy caption, sharing insights into their romantic bond.
“It’s like, after all the professional shoot, phone ki video toh lagani hai, because what the perfect shots can’t capture are my silly faces after every shot, my non-stop batein about Rayan and Hoorain during the shoot with Danish,” wrote the actress alongside her PDA packed video.
Continuing her caption further, the actress detailed how her husband Danish Taimoor makes her blush during the shoots.
“And above all, my husband’s onscreen romance saying “Are Biwi ha mere” that I make them delete from the shots because I feel shyyy,” wrote the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress.
Dresses in a gorgeous teal-colored traditional ensemble, Khan had her brown locks tied into a messy ponytail. She kept the makeup minimal and paired her look with heavy earrings.
Meanwhile, Taimoor donned a white kurta and trouser, with a wrist watch complementing his look.
Ayeza Khan and actor Danish Taimoor united in a wedlock in 2014 after dating for 8 years. The couple shares two children, a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Zayan.