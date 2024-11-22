Trending

Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship

Former tennis star Sania Mirza parted ways with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship 

Sania Mirza, the former tennis star, has a special message for 13.2M followers!

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Indian trailblazer captured fan attention in a chic western attire.

Mirza struck her signature pose in a white top she paired with blue jeans. In the first click, the mom-of-one puts hand on her waist showing off her lean figure.

The 38-year-old in the second picture flaunted her extravagant sunnies with her long hair tied in a sleek bun.

In the makeup department, Mirza opted for light blush and gloss with her glowing skin doing the talking.

“You were born to be real, not to be perfect,” Mirza captioned her carousel.



Her die-hard fans lauded the famous sports personality for her style and positive outlook on life despite facing major challenges.

One fan in awe wrote, “You are looking so beautiful.”

“You are perfect,” another penned.

It is pertinent to mention that Mirza had faced her fair share of struggles in her married life, leading to a divorce with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza is now living a happy life as a single parent to son Izhaan Mirza Malik. 

Sana Javed confesses love for beloved husband Shoaib Malik
Sana Javed confesses love for beloved husband Shoaib Malik
Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness
Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness
Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn
Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn
Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan
Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan
Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video
Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video
'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'
'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'
Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices
Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices
Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike
Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors