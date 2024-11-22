Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship 

Sania Mirza, the former tennis star, has a special message for 13.2M followers!
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Indian trailblazer captured fan attention in a chic western attire.
Mirza struck her signature pose in a white top she paired with blue jeans. In the first click, the mom-of-one puts hand on her waist showing off her lean figure.
The 38-year-old in the second picture flaunted her extravagant sunnies with her long hair tied in a sleek bun.
In the makeup department, Mirza opted for light blush and gloss with her glowing skin doing the talking.
“You were born to be real, not to be perfect,” Mirza captioned her carousel.
Her die-hard fans lauded the famous sports personality for her style and positive outlook on life despite facing major challenges.
One fan in awe wrote, “You are looking so beautiful.”
“You are perfect,” another penned.
It is pertinent to mention that Mirza had faced her fair share of struggles in her married life, leading to a divorce with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
For the unversed, Sania Mirza is now living a happy life as a single parent to son Izhaan Mirza Malik.