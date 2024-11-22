Trending

Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima praised sister-in-law Alia Bhatt for standing through hardships

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness
Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness

Alia Bhatt is truly the best daughter-and-sister-in-law!

During an interview with Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared insights into her relationship and bond with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, praising her sister-in-law for being the best.

The internet personality recalled how Bhatt stood by the Kapoor family when they were going through a really tough time during Rishi Kapoor’s health crisis and treatment amid the death of their paternal grandmother.

“My dad left for treatment, and the very next morning, my dadi passed away. Alia literally did everything. She came with me, organized food, and stayed by my side throughout. She’s truly amazing,” said Riddhima of Alia Bhatt.

She also went on to share how the Kalank actress has a strong and beautiful bond with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and commended Bhatt for effortlessly connecting to the whole family.

"How she is with my mom also, na, she is amazing,” she expressed.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who confirmed their romance in 2018, tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at their apartment in Mumbai. The couple shares a daughter, Raha, whom they welcomed on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Bhatt was recently starred in 2024 action thriller film Jigra. The actress is also filming for two of her upcoming films, Alpha (2025), and Love & War (2026).

Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn
Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship
Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan
Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan
Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video
Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video
'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'
'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'
Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices
Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices
Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike
Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors
Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan turns vote casting in family outing: WATCH