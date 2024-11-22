Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness

Alia Bhatt is truly the best daughter-and-sister-in-law!
During an interview with Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared insights into her relationship and bond with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, praising her sister-in-law for being the best.
The internet personality recalled how Bhatt stood by the Kapoor family when they were going through a really tough time during Rishi Kapoor’s health crisis and treatment amid the death of their paternal grandmother.
“My dad left for treatment, and the very next morning, my dadi passed away. Alia literally did everything. She came with me, organized food, and stayed by my side throughout. She’s truly amazing,” said Riddhima of Alia Bhatt.
She also went on to share how the Kalank actress has a strong and beautiful bond with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and commended Bhatt for effortlessly connecting to the whole family.
"How she is with my mom also, na, she is amazing,” she expressed.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who confirmed their romance in 2018, tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at their apartment in Mumbai. The couple shares a daughter, Raha, whom they welcomed on November 6, 2022.
On the work front, Bhatt was recently starred in 2024 action thriller film Jigra. The actress is also filming for two of her upcoming films, Alpha (2025), and Love & War (2026).