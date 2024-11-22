Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Ahad Raza Mir addressed rumors about his new relationship! 

In an interview with a local media outlet, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor was asked about the viral photos and videos circulating on the internet featuring actress Ramsha Khan. 

In response, the son of Veteran star Asif Raza Mir responded, “I’m a boring person. I don’t think people would be interested in knowing about my life. I want my life to remain private, and people can believe whatever they want to believe."

He continued, “I do not feel the need to clarify regarding images or social media posts. Let people think what they want, it doesn’t bother me.”

Despite the ongoing speculations, the Aangan star has consistently chosen to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Mir, who married actress Sajal Ali in March 2020, was made the centre of divorce rumors in 2022.

While neither party confirmed or denied these reports, journalist Aamna Isani verified that the couple have indeed parted ways.

To note, Ahad Raza Mir sparked romance rumors yet again after being papped spending quality time in London with his Hum Tum co-star Ramsha Khan. 

