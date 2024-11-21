Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike

Trending

  • November 21, 2024
Salman Khan’s adorable photo with father Salim has left the internet gushing.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Dabangg actor share a heartwarming photo of himself with Salim on his first bike.

“Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956,” Khan wrote alongside the image.

In the first photo, Khan was seen donning a grey t-shirt with jeans and a black cap, standing beside his father, who was siting on his first ever bike wearing a white shirt and trousers.

Meanwhile, the second photo showed the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sitting and posing on the vintage bike.

Soon after Khan’s post, his ardent flooded the comment section with love.

One fan wrote, “Simply LOVE!”

While another noted, “Coolest Father-Son Duo.”

“Such a classy bike and a Massy father of a Massy Star,” the third added.

The fourth added, “Two tiger one frame.”

Salman Khan’s post comes amid heightened concerns over his security after receiving multiple threats.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in A R Murugadoss’ Sikandar, which will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. 

