Imtiaz Ali addresses menace of casting couch in Bollywood 

Imtiaz Ali made his debut as director with the 2005 film 'Socha Na Tha'

  • November 22, 2024
Indian filmmaker and director Imtiaz Ali revealed compromising does not guarantee a role in Bollywood films!

At IIFA Goa, the Highway director got candid about the prevalent issue of casting couch that exists in the industry, “I have been a director in the Hindi film industry for 15-20 years. I have heard a lot about the casting couch. A girl comes in, she's scared, and she feels the need to compromise.”

He continued, “Let me tell you, if a woman or girl cannot say 'no,' her chances of succeeding don’t necessarily increase. It’s not like if a girl compromises, she’ll definitely get a role.”

The Jab We Met hitmaker went on to stress on the significance of self-respect, “If a girl can say 'no' and respects herself, only then will others respect her too. People like me and many others often think about whether we take someone seriously or not; we need to respect a person to cast her.”

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha which paved his way to immense success.

His last movie was Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. 

