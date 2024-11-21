Trending

Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices

The 'Stree 2' star explained why she avoids signing movies back-to-back

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor recently opened up about her cautious approach to choosing film projects, explaining why she avoids signing movies back-to-back.

While conversing with ELLE, the Aashiqui 2 star shared, “I do what I want to do. I’m not in a rush to sign films back-to-back… following my heart is what keeps me grounded.”

Kapoor also reflected on the starting days of her career, stating, “Failure is indeed a very powerful teacher and a very important stepping stone towards success. I gave countless auditions at the beginning of my career. I was even finalised for a few films and then replaced. At that time, it was very demotivating.”

However, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress revealed that her experiences in the journey played a vital role shaping her career.

Although Kapoor has not disclosed any details about her upcoming projects, numerous rumours have circulated.

On her work front, reports are circulating that Shraddha Kapoor will shoot a special song with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2, but was replaced by Sreeleela.

Furthermore, there is a buzz about her joining Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for a song in War 2 and also she will reportedly reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for Dhoom 4.

