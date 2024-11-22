'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s replacement drama Aye Ishq E Junoon has taken internet by storm with fans drawing parallels between the Pakistani drama and South Korea's a Netflix hit series, King The Land.
Starring Ushna Shah, Sheheryar Munawar and Shuja Asad in lead roles, the drama is perfect blend of romance and thrills.
The show has been filmed on big scale and its hotelier setting, romantic walks, and proposals evoke much more similarities with the Korean drama.
Besides’ storyline and setting, Munawar's charachter in the drama, in particular, draws comparisons to Korean series with his cooking and hotel management skills.
One user wrote on YouTube, “t's crystal clear but I am happy they are getting inspired from KDRAMAS.”
While another noted “This drama gives the King the Land's vibes.”
“Feels like watching King The Land,” added the third.
The fourth asked, “Is it some kind of adaptation of King The Land???”
Aye Ishq e Junoon,directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and penned by Sadia Akhter, made debut on November 11, 2024 and aired its fourth episodes on ARY Digital this week.