Trending

Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn

New dad Varun Dhawan proves he is a social media geek with LinkedIn debut

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Varun Dhawan pens professional bio on his LinkedIn
Varun Dhawan pens professional bio on his LinkedIn 

Actor Varun Dhawan introduced himself as the ‘Actor, Investor and Assistant Director’ on LinkedIn.

On Thursday, November 21, the Baby John actor made his profile on the business and employment-focused social media platform, LinkedIn.

As professional bio he wrote, “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact."

Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn

"Whether it’s leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem," the Bawaal star added.

The bio was seemingly never-ending with a huge essay featuring his passion and journey.

He also mentioned, “What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries—not just entertainment. The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better.”

Dhawan elaborated, “I am looking forward to sharing insights and discussing creativity and leadership- and yes even some behind-the-scene glimpses of the world of film. If there’s anything I have learnt, it’s that there’s always something new to learn no matter where you are in your career.”

On a concluding note, Varun Dhawan expressed gratitude for the welcome and added hashtags like new beginnings, teamwork, leadership, creative journey and film industry. 

Sana Javed confesses love for beloved husband Shoaib Malik
Sana Javed confesses love for beloved husband Shoaib Malik
Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness
Riddhima Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt’s unwavering support during Rishi Kapoor illness
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note after bagging sports ambassadorship
Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan
Ahad Raza Mir clears the buzz about his relationship with Ramsha Khan
Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video
Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video
'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'
'Aye Ishq-e-Junoon' draws comparisons to Korean series 'King The Land'
Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices
Shraddha Kapoor reveals real reason behind her selective film choices
Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike
Salman Khan shares adorable photo with father Salim on his first bike
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Yumna Zaidi gushes over costar Usama Khan’s skyrocketing career
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf drop release date of ‘Mismatched’ season 3
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
Minal Khan celebrates 26th birthday without twin sister Aiman Khan
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors
AR Rahman’s lawyer breaks silence on bassist Mohini Dey affair rumors