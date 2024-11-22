Varun Dhawan impresses fans with professional bio on LinkedIn

Actor Varun Dhawan introduced himself as the ‘Actor, Investor and Assistant Director’ on LinkedIn.
On Thursday, November 21, the Baby John actor made his profile on the business and employment-focused social media platform, LinkedIn.
As professional bio he wrote, “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact."
"Whether it’s leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem," the Bawaal star added.
The bio was seemingly never-ending with a huge essay featuring his passion and journey.
He also mentioned, “What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries—not just entertainment. The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better.”
Dhawan elaborated, “I am looking forward to sharing insights and discussing creativity and leadership- and yes even some behind-the-scene glimpses of the world of film. If there’s anything I have learnt, it’s that there’s always something new to learn no matter where you are in your career.”
On a concluding note, Varun Dhawan expressed gratitude for the welcome and added hashtags like new beginnings, teamwork, leadership, creative journey and film industry.