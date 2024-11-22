Trending

Kartik Aaryan enjoys beautiful sunset in Goa on 34th birthday: Photos

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 34th birthday in Goa on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 34th birthday in Goa!

Turning to his Instagram account on Thursday, the Freddy actor treated fans to some scenic photos from Goa.

The Shehzada actor could be seen basking in the beauty of the beach while gazing at the setting sun over the horizon.

For the beach outing, Kartik preferred to wear a breezy pink shirt paired with white pants as he touched the sea waves. 

As per the viral photos, he could not take his eyes off from the setting sun. 


Soon after the phenomenal clicks went viral, Kartik's fans took to the comments section to express how lovely he looks. 

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday champion.”

“Can’t decide what’s more beautiful you or the view,” the second user penned.

“The sea, sunset and your birthday eve, “ the third expressed.

“Kartik Aaryan era is going on and we are happy to be in this era,” the fourth effused.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the birthday boy kickstarted the filming of Anurag Basu’s untitled directorial love story alongside Triptii Dimri. 

