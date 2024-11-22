Mahira Khan turns winter fashion inspiration in new video 

Superstar Mahira Khan sent social media in a frenzy with her fashion game!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Bin Roye actress shared a charming few-second video flaunting her animal print jacket she wore to a 'fancy shmancy' place.
The superstar looked drop dead gorgeous as she strolled in style in a faux fur jacket she paired with skin-tight leggings, a printed jumper and calf-length boots.
This much-talked about animal print jacket featured a wide lapel collar, full-length sleeves, an oversized fit, an open front, a calf-length hem, and a back slit.
With her hair left loose in a side parting and soft blowout waves, the Raees starlet chose feathered brown, pink lips and blush-tinted glowing skin to add more glam.
She captioned, “I wore this coat to a fancy shmancy place .. and got really made fun of. Like really. Andddd then I loved it even more and wore it all the time.”
Netizens flooded the comments section and lauded Khan for not paying attention to all those critics who poked fun at her epic style.
One user wrote, “That’s a gorgeous fit. Ignore them.”
Another commented, “Damn cool let them laugh. They have no style.”
Also Khan’s makeup artist Mehwish Almas, wrote, “That’s my girl.”
On the professional front, Mahira Khan's next project Love Guru is slated for a cinematic release in 2025.