Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party

Hailey Bieber’s BFF showed up to support her brand Rhode Skin launch party on Wednesday.
The supermodel’s husband Justin Bieber also proved that he’s a supportive partner by making a grand entrance at the event.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner colour-coordinated the outfit for the launch event, while Bella Hadid went for a navy blue short dress.
On the other hand, Hailey suited up for her brand event as she donned an oversized grey tweed blazer and matching slacks, exuding business chic vibes.
The Victoria's Secret angel completed the boss lady look with a skinny red tie, white button-down shirt and pointy black heels.
She also posted multiple pictures and clips from the launch event with her girlfriends.
In a shared TikTok reel, Bella and Kylie recreated a trending video. While in another clip all the girls can be seen enjoying wine.
Kendall and Kylie further promoted the brand by flaunting a bun with Rhode written on it.
The Baby singer also made headlines by attending the launch event. He went for a tan suede hat low over his hazel eyes during the short walk.