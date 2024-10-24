Liam Payne had ‘wedding plans’ with girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

Entertainment

Liam Payne had his heart and sight set on girlfriend Kate Cassidy!

The former One Direction singer, who lost his life after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, had been in a romantic relationship with influencer Cassidy since October 2022 till his last breath.

Taking to her Instagram handle just a week after her boyfriend’s death on Wednesday, October 23, the London-based influencer shared a carousel of photos and penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late singer where she revealed how he shared his plans to “marry” her just a few weeks before his tragic death.

“I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side,” wrote the actress in an image-based tribute.

She went on to reveal Payne’s wedding plans with her and stated, “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it.”

“It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel,” penned heartbroken Kate Cassidy, concluding, “Forever yours, Katelyn 444.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that as per forensic report, Liam Payne had significant amount of drug called “pink cocaine” in his body at the time of his death.

