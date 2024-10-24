Entertainment

‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye-jin in talks to work with Ji Chang-wook?

The ‘Crash Landing on You’ actress is currently filming for upcoming thriller film ‘No Other Choice’

  • October 24, 2024
Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook are reportedly going to be paired for an upcoming South Korean drama at Netflix.

According to a Korean media agency on Thursday, October 24, it has been reported that the Korean mega stars are in talks to work in a remake of a 2003 South Korean film Untold Scandal which is based on a French novel, Dangerous Liaisons.

The outlet reported that the Negotiation actress’ agency, MSteam Entertainment has confirmed that Son Ye-jin has been offered the role, however, the actress is currently reviewing the offer and has not given any confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Spring Company, which is the agency of The Worst of Evil actor has also affirmed that the actor is reviewing the offer.

Furthermore, the notable South Korean director, Jung Ji-woo, who has previously directed Tune in for Love, will be directing the forthcoming series.

Scandal, which is set to stream on popular streaming company, Netflix, has been scheduled to begin the shoot in March 2025.

On the professional front, Ji Chang-wook, in 2024, has worked in a film, Revolver, TV drama, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and two web series, Queen Woo and Gangnam B-Side.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin, who was last starred in 2022 K-drama Thirty-Nine, is currently filming for upcoming thriller film No Other Choice.

