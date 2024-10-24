Royal

Meghan Markle ‘lost interest’ in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex started his romance with the 'Suits' alum in 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024


Meghan Markle reportedly lost interest in royal life after coming to terms with Prince Harry’s position as the "number two man" in the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex started his romance with the Suits alum in 2016 and they got engaged in 2017.

In 2018, Harry and Meghan exchanged wedding vows at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in a lavish ceremony.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert shared with OK Magazine that after her marriage to Prince Harry, she realized that the Duke was the "number two man" and a spare to Prince William's heir.

After the revelation, she lost interest in the royal family and lived her life as a member of the firm.

Seward said, "She was being told what to do. She was being told where to go, and she was being told how to do it. And she wasn't taking a starring role."

She added, "She was married to the number two man, not the number one man, which would have been William. That was definitely when the rot began to sort of fester a little bit."

The expert continued, “Meghan wanted to be number one in the Royal Family, but there is only one.”

However, she ​​initially loved the public attention and the sense of being a princess, but eventually found the role less attractive after knowing that Prince Harry would never get te role.

