Trending

Kriti Sanon raves about on-screen chemistry with co-star Kajol in 'Do Patti'

Do Patti, which marks Kriti Sanon's production debut, will premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Kriti Sanon raves about on-screen chemistry with co-star Kajol in Do Patti
Kriti Sanon raves about on-screen chemistry with co-star Kajol in 'Do Patti'

Kriti Sanon gushed over working with Kajol for a significant screen time in her upcoming film Do Patti.

During a recent interview with PTI, Sanon raved about filming some "meaty scenes" with Kajol.

"I was excited that finally, I will get to do some meaty scenes with her which I didn't get during 'Dilwale'. I feel she's just getting better and better in the way she looks and the way she is just on set,” Sanon said.

To note, Sanon and Kajol first shared screen in Rohit Shetty’s 2015’s flick Dilwale, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Sanon further added, "I love that it's always collaborative and we're discussing the scene and she's really involved, whether it is helping you here and there or also patting on your back, which means a lot coming from her.”

“I had a blast and was like, 'Oh my God, I'm finally getting to do this,’” she added.

Kajol also reciprocated the admiration and praises for Sanon.

"This was quite a welcome surprise. She has definitely grown and you can see that from 'Dilwale' to here, it's been quite a journey picking up a National Award along the way as well. So, it's been a wonderful experience to watch that," she said.

Do Patti, which marks Kriti Sanon's production debut and also features her in a dual role, will premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news
Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels

Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels
Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious Kardashians-inspired video with wife Mira

Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious Kardashians-inspired video with wife Mira
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives

Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives

Trending News

Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Akshay Kumar confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again?'
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ costar makes SHOCKING confession about actor
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Mehwish Hayat reunites with Ahsan Khan in upcoming drama 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar'
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Alia Bhatt shares Paris 'memories' with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Will Sharjeena die in next episode of 'KMKT?’ New teaser sparks frenzy
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Salman Khan to fly to Dubai amid life threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: Reports
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Urwa Hocane pens belated birthday wish for sister Mawra Hocane
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'