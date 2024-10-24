Kriti Sanon raves about on-screen chemistry with co-star Kajol in 'Do Patti'

Kriti Sanon gushed over working with Kajol for a significant screen time in her upcoming film Do Patti.
During a recent interview with PTI, Sanon raved about filming some "meaty scenes" with Kajol.
"I was excited that finally, I will get to do some meaty scenes with her which I didn't get during 'Dilwale'. I feel she's just getting better and better in the way she looks and the way she is just on set,” Sanon said.
To note, Sanon and Kajol first shared screen in Rohit Shetty’s 2015’s flick Dilwale, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.
Sanon further added, "I love that it's always collaborative and we're discussing the scene and she's really involved, whether it is helping you here and there or also patting on your back, which means a lot coming from her.”
“I had a blast and was like, 'Oh my God, I'm finally getting to do this,’” she added.
Kajol also reciprocated the admiration and praises for Sanon.
"This was quite a welcome surprise. She has definitely grown and you can see that from 'Dilwale' to here, it's been quite a journey picking up a National Award along the way as well. So, it's been a wonderful experience to watch that," she said.
Do Patti, which marks Kriti Sanon's production debut and also features her in a dual role, will premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024.