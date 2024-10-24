Sports

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news

Sir Chris Hoy recently revealed that his cancer is in its final stages

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024


Six time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy recently expressed that he has been “blown up” by the number of men reaching out for cancer advice.

The player recently revealed that his cancer is in its final stages and doctors have told him he has two to four years left to live.

Hoy took to his Instagram account and shared a lengthy video on Thursday, October 24, in which he said he had received “incredible kindness and support.”

He went on to share, "I now have a deep resolve to turn this incredibly difficult diagnosis into something more positive.”

The legendary athlete further expressed, “I understand that there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice in prostate cancer in the last few days and that's been a huge comfort to us to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing.”

Hoy further revealed that he has written a book named “All That Matters” which will be released in November which reminds us that “all we have is now.”

Tumours were discovered on his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

The 48-year-old retired from cycling in 2013 and has been a regular commentator for BBC Sports’ cycling coverage.

With a total of seven Olympic medals, six gold and one silver, he ranks as the second most decorated Olympic cyclist in history.

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news
Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels

Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels
Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious Kardashians-inspired video with wife Mira

Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious Kardashians-inspired video with wife Mira
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives

Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives

Sports News

Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Rafael Nadal gets compared to ex rival Roger Federer before retirement
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers
Tropical storm Trami in Philippines claims 26 lives
Samantha Irvin: ‘Monday Night Raw’ announcer bids farewell to WWE Universe