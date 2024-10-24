Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news

Six time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy recently expressed that he has been “blown up” by the number of men reaching out for cancer advice.
The player recently revealed that his cancer is in its final stages and doctors have told him he has two to four years left to live.
Hoy took to his Instagram account and shared a lengthy video on Thursday, October 24, in which he said he had received “incredible kindness and support.”
He went on to share, "I now have a deep resolve to turn this incredibly difficult diagnosis into something more positive.”
The legendary athlete further expressed, “I understand that there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice in prostate cancer in the last few days and that's been a huge comfort to us to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing.”
Hoy further revealed that he has written a book named “All That Matters” which will be released in November which reminds us that “all we have is now.”
Tumours were discovered on his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.
The 48-year-old retired from cycling in 2013 and has been a regular commentator for BBC Sports’ cycling coverage.
With a total of seven Olympic medals, six gold and one silver, he ranks as the second most decorated Olympic cyclist in history.