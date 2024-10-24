Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’

Megan Thee Stallion has joined the Sex and the City fan club!
During her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the rapper revealed her recent obsession with Sex and the City.
“Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good?” Megan said.
She continued, “I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this for the culture. Watch it! I don’t even know how I like, stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing like, pictures of Sarah Jessica looking pretty as f---.”
The Mamushi singer gushed over Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO comedy drama.
“Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, what is this show? Let me just watch it, let me get into it because nobody put me on,” she added.
Meghan further revealed her obsession for the show, saying, “This is the best thing! I’m watching it while I’m working out, I’m watching it while I’m in glam, I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl. I’m like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?”
Sex and the City first premiered in 1998 and concluded in 2004.
In 2021, a spinoff of the show And Just Like That premiered, meanwhile the third season of the show is on the way.