Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’

Meghan Thee Stallion said that 'Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’
Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’

Megan Thee Stallion has joined the Sex and the City fan club!

During her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the rapper revealed her recent obsession with Sex and the City.

“Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good?” Megan said.

She continued, “I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this for the culture. Watch it! I don’t even know how I like, stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing like, pictures of Sarah Jessica looking pretty as f---.”

The Mamushi singer gushed over Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO comedy drama.

“Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, what is this show? Let me just watch it, let me get into it because nobody put me on,” she added.

Meghan further revealed her obsession for the show, saying, “This is the best thing! I’m watching it while I’m working out, I’m watching it while I’m in glam, I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl. I’m like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?”

Sex and the City first premiered in 1998 and concluded in 2004.

In 2021, a spinoff of the show And Just Like That premiered, meanwhile the third season of the show is on the way.

Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum

Slovenian parliament votes to cancel controversial nuclear plant referendum
Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’

Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’
Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match

Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’

Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey's Rhode skincare event with PDA-filled exit
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance rumors heat up amid her divorce
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye-jin in talks to work with Ji Chang-wook?
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance since confirming baby no. 2
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Brad Pitt 'backing' Nicole Kidman’s Oscar campaign to spite Angelina Jolie
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Liam Payne 2025 tour plans REVEALED after his tragic death
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Kylie Jenner, Kendall, Bella grace Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch party
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Liam Payne had ‘wedding plans’ with girlfriend Kate Cassidy?
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after ‘upsetting everybody’
Kylie Jenner accidentally reveals secret behind her hourglass figure