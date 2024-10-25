 Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs 

Matty Healy has seemingly taken a jab at his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift for writing post-breakup songs.
During a recent appearance on the Doomscroll podcast, the 1975 frontman expressed that he is not interested in writing songs about his personal life after his highly publicized split from Swift.
“Last year, I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing,” he said.
To note, Healy and Swift first dated in 2014 before rekindling their romance in 2023 for a few months.
The singer continued, “So I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that.”
“And fair enough, do you know what I mean?” he added, seemingly referring to Swift.
Healy's comments come as Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, included dis-tracks seemingly inspired by their whirlwind romance.
Taylor Swift is famous for writing songs about her high-profile breakups, with many interpreting her lyrics as subtle digs at former partners.