Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent purchase of a house in Portugal has complicated their aspirations for European Union citizenship.
As per the NewYork Post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought one of 300 soon-to-be constructed residences at the 722-acre CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, an upscale development located approximately 81 miles south of Lisbon.
It is reported that the couple spent more than $4.7 million on the purchase of this new property.
But after they purchased, the couple now have a challenge in obtaining European Union citizenship.
With the UK completely separate from the EU after Brexit, Harry and Meghan are required to apply for Portuguese citizenship, which includes a language assessment.
Global Citizen Solutions, Portugal shared that the “Golden Visa” application process tests prospective candidates’ ability to use and understand everyday language, expressions, and basic phrases.
The couple also faced struggles in learning a new language which seems to be a problem for the Suits alum, who can speak Spanish and French fluently, the same cannot be said for Harry, who has admitted to not knowing a second language.
The Sussexes have several choices available to them for obtaining Portuguese citizenship, including five years of continuous residency, having descendants from the nation, or making an investment of $540,000 in investment funds, scientific research, or local businesses.