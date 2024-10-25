'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' last episode to screen in cinemas on THIS date

The much-anticipated finale of Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa’s starrer Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is set to hit cinemas on November 5.
With hearts racing and the drama unfolding, fans are ready for the unforgettable night laced with twists and turns as to what the future holds for Mustafa and Sharjeena.
After the premiere of Meray Paas Tun Ho and the blockbuster Ishq Murshid on the big screens, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has also been chosen for screening owing to its compelling narrative which revolves around the ‘Opposite Attract’ concept.
Fahad and Hania have been roped into the play the leads offering fans major tidbits on how perfection is not about two people being in a relationship, but about opposites completing each other.
To note, this drama serial marked a big comeback of Fahad Mustafa to the drama industry after almost a decade while Hania has been actively delivering her best on TV screens.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum features an incredibly talented cast ensemble including the leads Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa , Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt and Tauseeq Haider.
For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa has performed in a number of films while Hania Amir has also contributed largely to the silver screen.