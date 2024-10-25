Cillian Murphy graces 'Small Things Like These' premiere in first appearance after Oscars

Cillian Murphy has made a grand entrance at the Small Things Like These with film cast in the U.K.
The Peaky Blinders actor marked his first appearance after Oscars on October 24, 2024.
Cillian sported a mustard-coloured jacket, complemented by a khaki shirt for the red carpet look.
During a conversation with PA news agency at the film’s UK premiere, the Oppenheimer actor shared, “We really tried to be faithful to the script itself, or, sorry to the book itself, I should say. Because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful, perfect novella.”
He also shared the “biggest challenge” of adapting the book into movie.
Cillian added, “And then we just wanted to tell the story in a gentle, delicate way, leaving enough space for the audience, really, to come in to it to find their own way into the stories.”
The renowned Hollywood star portrayed the role of a father Bill Furlong in the upcoming movie.
His co-stars Emily Watson and Eileen Walsh also graced the carpet.
Small Things Like These is set to release in Ireland and the United Kingdom on November 1, 2024, and in the United States on November 8, 2024.