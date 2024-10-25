Entertainment

Zendaya, Tom Holland set couple goals during NYC date night

Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya met for 'Spider-Man 4’ script reading a few weeks ago

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City amid their busy schedule.

The loverbids decided to go for colour coordinating outfits for their romantic dinner date on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

They were in Big Apple to promote the Avengers: Endgame actor’s new non-alcoholic beer brand Bero.

Zendaya donned a maroon sleeveless burgundy gown with a pair of Louis Vuitton heels.

The Emmy winner kept the makeup look natural with nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Tom sported a satin burgundy shirt to match his girlfriend’s outfit.

Last week, he appeared on Rich Roll Podcast and confirmed the production of Spider-Man 4 movie.

Tom shared, “It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’”

He has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya's MJ, in three Spider-Man movies.

So far the romantic couple have starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

