Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 48th birthday with wife Blake Lively and kids

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Blake Lively knows how to make husband Ryan Reynolds feel special!

On Wednesday, October 23, the Deadpool & Wolverine star rang in his 48th birthday with the wishes from several Hollywood celebrities and personalities, but the most special wish was indeed from his beloved wife.

The actress celebrated her husband’s birthday with a big surprise, which was a night of entertainment that she thought was the “right choice” as Reynolds “love it.”

Lively took the IF actor and their three daughters to a Broadway musical to see a matinee performance of the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet, reported PEOPLE.

After the show ended, the It Ends with Us actress went backstage and expressed her happiness and delightfulness to the cast for their amazing show, reported a source who was present during the conversation at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

The actress told the cast how she and her whole family loved the show and stated, "I don't know what to get him for his birthday? What do you get him for his birthday? I know he loves musicals, I love musicals, the kids love musicals. So it felt like the right choice!"

She also told, “‘The kids want to come tomorrow. They think they’re coming back every day.'”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and their daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, reportedly left the theatre as big fans of the show.

