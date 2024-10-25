Alia Bhatt blasts tabloids over BOTOX claims: ‘Beyond ridiculous’

Alia Bhatt has fired back at the false claims suggesting her BOTOX treatment went wrong and that she has a 'crooked smile'.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the Alpha actress shared a long note slamming the serious claims circulating about her plastic surgery without any authentic proof.
The note began by stating, “Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous!”
She continued, “To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles): I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," according to YOU."
"This is your hypercritical and microscopic negative judgement about a human face and how they are confidently tossing around scientific explanations claiming that I am paralysed one one side. Are you kidding me?” the superstar's note read.
Bhatt further mentioned, "What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense."
The Jigra actress then went on addressing the objectification of women and the judgements passed on to them for their faces, bodies, personal lives and even bumps.
"These types of judgement perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never "enough." It's damaging, and it's exhausting,” the 31-year-old actress noted further questioning, "And the saddest part? A lot of this judgement comes from other women. Whatever happened to live and let live? Everyone has the right to their own choices."
On a concluding note, Alia Bhatt began taking jabs at the ‘scripts made made by the internet.’