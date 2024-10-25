Royal

King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech

King Charles delivers empowering and emotional speech at CHOGM in Samoa

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024


King Charles III has seemingly broken his silence on Australian parliament mishap in his first speech at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The 75-year-old created quite the stir with his embarrassing encounter with an Australian lawmaker, Lidia Thorpe, at the Australian Parliament last week, who accused King Charles of committing "genocide against our people." 

Lidia further added, "Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us - our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty."

Now in his speech, Charles has seemingly subtly responded to the Australian senator's claims, as he began, "I understand, from listening to people across the Commonwealth, how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate."

He continued, "It is vital, therefore, that we understand our history – to guide us to make the right choices in the future."

Without directly mentioning slavery, the monarch further added, “None of us can change the past. But we can commit, with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure.”

In addition to this, King Charles also emphasised on the significance and affects of climate change, and the role of wealthy nations to combat the alarming issue.

