Sonam Kapoor achieves new milestone ahead of new project 

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been named first-ever South Asian ambassador for Dior!

As reported by WWD, the actress will represent the brand and the collections created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of women wear at Dior.

Dior released a statement on their official social media page announcing the Bollywood superstar as the representative.

"A multi talented personality, the actor, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, a femininity constantly reinvented," read the statement. 

It further added, "More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house."

The daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor also expressed her enthusiasm on being a part of such an acclaimed brand, "It's an honour to be a part of Dior's story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion.”

To note, Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to the fashion industry as she previously represented brands like L’Oreal Paris, Zoya Jewels, and watchmaker IWC.

Her appearance at the Dior ready-to-wear show at the Paris Fashion Week show generated a lot of value.  

