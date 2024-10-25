Entertainment

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever

The ‘Night Changes’ singer was with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina days before his death

  • October 25, 2024
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is reeling from his sudden and tragic death!

Just a few days before the former One Direction singer lost his life after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina, his influencer girlfriend left him alone in the South American country.

The couple had initially decided to have a five-day stay in the country, however, the trip turned into a two-week getaway, shared Cassidy in a TikTok travel vlog while revealing that she had left Argentina.

As per a friend of the influencer, she is now blaming and tormenting herself over the decision to leave the singer alone.

“She did what she needed to do at the time. She had no idea what was going to happen. I can tell you that her decision will haunt her for the rest of her life,” said Cassidy’s pal.

They continued, “She feels bad. Everyone in her life is saying that it’s not her fault,” adding, “You can’t babysit a 30-year-old grown man 24/7/365. But she’s not yet in a place to hear that.”

On Wednesday, October 23, Kate Cassidy turned to her Instagram handle and wrote a long, heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend Liam Payne where she revealed that the Night Changes hitmaker penned a note for her in which he told his plan to marry her.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned,” wrote the influencer heartbrokenly.

Notably, Liam Payne’s initial toxicology report suggested evidence of exposure to pink cocaine.

