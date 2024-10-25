Royal

Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role

The Princess of York, Eugenie and Beatrice look up to Princess Kate for key advices

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024


Kate Middleton became a mentor for Prince William's cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice for a significant role.

Princess Beatrice who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her sister Eugenie frequently, who is a doting mother of two sons reach out to the Princess of Wales for seeking and sharing motherhood advice and parenting tips.

An insider exclusively told Life&Style that "The three of them ask each other for advice and share parenting tips and hacks."

 "They feel like they’re in a special club because only they know what it’s like to be a royal mom," added the source.

The confidante further revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson are also a part of mother trio's chat group.

"Kate, Beatrice and Eugenie have an alliance. They laugh and share stories about their unique experiences of parenting while the world watches their every move," the insider noted.

“The sisters really do look up to Kate,” the source revealed, adding, “They appreciate her easy going but firm mothering style — how she gracefully handles situations, especially when things get difficult, like with her cancer battle this year.”

According to the insider, Kate Middleton advises Beatrice and Eugenie to "make sure they enjoy the quiet, little moments,” as all the members of the royal family are scrutinised by the public and media.

Royal News

