Prince Andrew book edits out Melania Trump claim after $1B lawsuit threat

The bombshell memoir about Prince Andrew has removed jaw-dropping claims involving Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump’s wife, first lady Melania Trump.
The first 60,000 copies of Andrew Lownie’s book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, released on August14, alleged Jeffrey introduced Melania to the US politician.
Following the shocking claims, the first lady sent a letter to to author, requesting he retract his claims and apologize. Otherwise, she would sue Andrew Lownie for $1 billion.
Her lawyer, Alejandro Brito, sent a letter which read, “Immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump."
The letter continued, “Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements.”
If the author failed to comply, Melania planned to sue Andrew for $1 billion to "recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer.”
She set a firm deadline of August 7 for them to comply with her demands.
After the billion dollar threat, a HarperCollins UK spokesman told The Telegraph that the passages that discuss the claim have been removed after conversations with the publisher.