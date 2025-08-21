King Charles invites special royal to Balmoral as Camilla enjoys with her daughter

King Charles has extended a heartfelt Balmoral invitation to a special member of the Royal Family as Queen Camilla spent time with her daughter and granddaughter.
According to recent reports, Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two daughters, Sienna and Athena have joined the rest of the royal family at Scottish residence.
In addition to them, the Princess of York’s stepson Christopher Woolf, also known as Wolfie, has also accompanied her and his dad to the private Aberdeenshire retreat.
"He will enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling," a family friend told Daily Mail.
The reports are also suggesting that Princess Beatrice is joined by her sister Princess Eugenie and her family, as well as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are staying at Craigowan Lodge, located half a mile away from the main castle.
This update comes just a few days after Queen Camilla was spotted spending time with her daughter Laura Lopes and 17-year-old granddaughter Eliza.
The trio were seen enjoying shopping trip in Ballater, a scenic village close to Balmoral Castle, where the King and Queen are spending their annual summer break.
For those unknown, Queen Camilla is a doting mother to a daughter, Laura Lopes and a son, Tom Parker Bowles, whom she share with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.