Home / Royal

King Charles invites special royal to Balmoral as Camilla enjoys with her daughter

Queen Camilla was seen spending time with her daughter Laura and granddaughter Eliza, earlier this week


King Charles has extended a heartfelt Balmoral invitation to a special member of the Royal Family as Queen Camilla spent time with her daughter and granddaughter.

According to recent reports, Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two daughters, Sienna and Athena have joined the rest of the royal family at Scottish residence.

In addition to them, the Princess of York’s stepson Christopher Woolf, also known as Wolfie, has also accompanied her and his dad to the private Aberdeenshire retreat.

"He will enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling," a family friend told Daily Mail.

The reports are also suggesting that Princess Beatrice is joined by her sister Princess Eugenie and her family, as well as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are staying at Craigowan Lodge, located half a mile away from the main castle.

This update comes just a few days after Queen Camilla was spotted spending time with her daughter Laura Lopes and 17-year-old granddaughter Eliza.

The trio were seen enjoying shopping trip in Ballater, a scenic village close to Balmoral Castle, where the King and Queen are spending their annual summer break.

For those unknown, Queen Camilla is a doting mother to a daughter, Laura Lopes and a son, Tom Parker Bowles, whom she share with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

You Might Like:

Earl Charles' ex-wife shares ‘exciting update’ year after divorce: ‘It’s official’

Earl Charles' ex-wife shares ‘exciting update’ year after divorce: ‘It’s official’
Charles Spencer married Karen just two months after his nephew Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011

Prince Andrew book edits out Melania Trump claim after $1B lawsuit threat

Prince Andrew book edits out Melania Trump claim after $1B lawsuit threat
Prince Andrew book removes Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein connection after billion-dollar lawsuit warning from first lady

Queen Rania delights public with tender gesture toward King Abdullah

Queen Rania delights public with tender gesture toward King Abdullah
The Queen of Jordan uploaded an adorable snap of her and her husband King Abdullah

Place sheds light on King Willem-Alexander’s military life

Place sheds light on King Willem-Alexander’s military life
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, served in the Royal Navy for two years

Royal Family sidesteps ‘scandal’ amid Princess Elisabeth Harvard drama

Royal Family sidesteps ‘scandal’ amid Princess Elisabeth Harvard drama
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium to celebrate good news amid ongoing Harvard trouble

King Charles ‘warms up’ to Princess Beatrice’s stepson at Royal Family gathering

King Charles ‘warms up’ to Princess Beatrice’s stepson at Royal Family gathering
The British Monarch has greeted the Princess of York’s stepson to a Royal Family gathering in Scotland

Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement

Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement
Meghan Markle celebrates baby news ahead of 'With Love' Season two release

King Charles, Queen Camilla extend prayers for 'devastating' floods victims in Pakistan

King Charles, Queen Camilla extend prayers for 'devastating' floods victims in Pakistan
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'desperately saddened' over the tragic loss due to deadly floods in Pakistan

Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children

Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children
The Princess of Monaco called for swimming to be recognised as a basic right for all children

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles
Her Majesty gives upsetting update just a day after kicking off Balmoral holidays with King Charles

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays
King Charles III opens doors for lesser-known residence abroad for exciting event

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, releases first statement after starring in TV program