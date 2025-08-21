Prince William to change Royal Family tradition with Buckingham Palace move

Prince William is tipped to change the Royal Family tradition with his shocking Buckingham Palace plans.
As per the recent reports, the Prince of Wales and Princess Kate would be leaving their "modest" Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, along with three kids for the much larger Forest Lodge.
However, a royal expert revealed the future King has no plans to leave the estate even if he becomes the monarch of Britain.
The expert Robert Lacey told The Telegraph, "If you read what kings have said in their diaries, it was always seen as an office. I think, actually, as an office it has been very successful.”
“As a ceremonial figurehead for the Royal Family, as the place that visitors identify with, it's been a great success,” the statement added.
Kate and William's "move" to Forest Lodge is reportedly "for the long term," means they're unlikely to move their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis again.
A source told the media outlet, "It is the family's intention to stay in their new home after [the] reign change.”
William would break with royal tradition if he chooses not to reside in the Palace, unlike previous monarchs.
According to the tipster, the Prince of Wales would handle Buckingham Palace in a "pragmatic" way when he succeeds King Charles.
It is pertinent to note that the royal couple has not released any statement to address moving out rumors.