Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims

The palace sources called out Prince Harry’s ‘double standards’ after reaching out to Royal Family


Prince Harry is facing fresh backlash as insiders accuse him of “hypocrisy” following his latest attempt to extend an olive branch to the Royal Family.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s friend had "secretly" placed a personal letter from Harry paying special tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

However, Harry’s effort to extend an olive branch ignited a sceptical reaction from those who knew the late Duke of Edinburgh.

"What hypocrisy," one friend of the Royal Family told the Mail, adding, "Harry hurt his grandfather deeply during the final year of his life."

According to the insider who spoke with The Mail, senior royals like Prince William and Princess Kate were absent from the VJ ceremony and did not leave wreaths.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have wanted the focus of the commemorations to be solely on the King and Queen.

The source also claimed that the Royal Family considered the Duke of Sussex's olive branch as "hijacking" the national service of remembrance.

For the unversed, Prince Philip died four weeks after the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Sussexes was broadcast.

