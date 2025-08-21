Prince Harry dubbed ‘self-absorbed clown’ for using Prince Philip in peace bid

Prince Harry’s emotional move to mend ties with the British Royal Family has backfired, landing him in harsh criticism.
On the 2025 VJ Day, the Duke of Sussex joined his estranged family to mark the occasion by secretly placing a wreath and tribute letter – paying homage to the veterans who fought in the Second World War – at the Burma Star Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, England.
In the letter, he also honoured his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who served in the Far East.
While many saw his move as a heartfelt effort to reconcile with the royals, others brutally slammed the Duke for dragging Prince Philip into the matter after betraying and attacking his family in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, while the late Consort was on his “deathbed” in 2021.
Taking to X, a royal watcher posted Prince Harry’s note and branded him as “self-absorbed clown” for using Prince Philip to mend the rift, writing, “While his grandfather, Prince Philip, was literally on his deathbed, this self-absorbed clown was on TV whining to Oprah, slandering his family, and playing the eternal victim.”
"Harry using Prince Philip to try and stay relevant, is not surprising, but it is a new low! Especially considering how he and Meghan lied & attacked the family whilst he was dying (for money) and continued to try and destroy the Queen's legacy in her final years. Utterly vile," criticised a prominent royal vlogger.
A third slammed, "Again, Harry is using the grandfather he betrayed for self-promotion. Sticking a huge note in the middle of a wreath and leaking the so-called private tribute for everyone to see. You trashed them in their final months on earth. Shame on you using Prince Philip for your own benefit.”
Prince Harry parted ways with the Royal Family in 2020 to relocate to the U.S. with his wife, Meghan Markle.