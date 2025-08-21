Earl Charles' ex-wife shares ‘exciting update’ year after divorce: ‘It’s official’

Earl Charles Spencer’s ex-wife Karen Spencer has shared an “exciting update” year after their divorce.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 20, Countess Spencer announced that she has bought a new home.
“Exciting update, I bought a house! It’s official, paperwork was signed yesterday. It’s a beautiful and peaceful home in gorgeous Northamptonshire, surrounded by nature, and a wonderful community of friends," she wrote in the caption.
Alongside the announcement, Karen also shared glimpses into her new property which featured a garden, an outdoors eating section and several outdoor tents.
“Although we don’t move in till October, on June 21st the seller kindly let me host my summer solstice party there. So special to kick off the first of many gatherings with loved ones,” she shared.
Karen further added, “The lovely Amaryllis @amaryllis_fraser led a serene meditation and the very talented Rose Wild @roseinthewildwellness spoiled us with a sound bath.”
During their years-long marriage, the former couple lived at Spencer’s ancestral home of Althorp, Northamptonshire.
However, Countess Karen moved out of Althorp four months after she and Charles announced their separation in April 2024.
"I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next,” she wrote at the time.
Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer tied the knot on June 18, 2011, at Althorp House.
The couple shares a daughter, Charlotte Diana, whose middle name pays tribute to Earl Charles’ late sister, Princess Diana.