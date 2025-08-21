Kate Middleton 'steps back' from Royal duties as health woes continue

Home / Royal

Kate Middleton is currently on a summer break with Prince William and kids, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton is believed to have unofficially taken a break from royal duties as health issues continue.

The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year and underwent a chemotherapy for nine months is reportedly having a hard time getting back to royal life.

Although, the future Queen had returned to Royal duties in September of 2024, she has been "struggling" to adapt to the lifestyle she had before cancer.

An insider source exclusively told Radar, "She’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis, and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September."

The source claimed that Catherine has "unofficially stepped back from royal duties this summer – and of course, William is wholly supportive"

Sources also revealed that the future King is also making sure that his wife rest as much as possible before they kick off royal duties again after September break.

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account shared a video capturing glimpses of natural scenes with a heartfelt message to kick off summer. 

"MOTHER NATURE: Summer our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship," Kate's message read. 

"It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C," it added. 

