King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer

King Charles and Queen Camilla are looking for a Royal enthusiast for a major role at Buckingham Palace.
As the King and Queen continue to enjoy summer break at Balmoral Castle, their official website posted a new job vacancy for Royal enthusiasts on Thursday, August 21.
As per the advertisement, his and her Majesty has listed a position for Royal Engagements Officer, who is skilled with handling "complex" matters within the Private Secretary's Office.
As per the advertisement, the candidate who will secure the chance to get the position will be organising the King and Queen's engagements for a yearly wage of £40,000 at the Buckingham Palace.
Commencing in November this year, it's a 12-month fixed-term position, covering 37.5 hours weekly across five days.
The advert further eloborates that the position includes key responsibilities like arranging audiences, official visits and addresses for their Majesties.
"Facilitating meaningful contact between Their Majesties' and the world through careful coordination, thoughtful briefings and seamless delivery of engagements," the listing declared.
Meanwhile, in the "about you" section the Palace mentioned that it seeks applicants who are "adept at absorbing and rapidly assimilating often complex and nuanced material" with an understanding of the UK, the Commonwealth and current affairs.
The listing concluded the advert adding that interested candidates can apply for the position until 11:55pm on August 31.
This announcement from the 76-year-old monarch, who is under cancer treatment since his diagnosis last year, came just two days after he kicked off his annual break in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.