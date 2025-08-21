Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news

Queen Camilla made a delightful first appearance without King Charles amid ongoing summer break at Balmoral Castle.
The 77-year-old royal made a statement in a Fiona Clare dress paired with a pale blue Anna Valentine coat as she attended day two of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse on Thursday in York, England.
King Charles' wife gave her dress a historical nod with the “Minoru” brooch on top.
Camilla added a few inches to her frame with beige kitten heels and accentuated her elegant outfit with a coordinated hat.
The brooch which features sapphires and rubies spells out the name “Minoru” in a horseshoe shape, perfect for the racing event's second day at the Ebor Festival horse race.
It is pertinent to mention, the Minoru brooch was among the pieces King Edward VII commissioned.
This outing comes a day after Queen Camilla's charity The Prospect Hospice, which she is president of since 2013, shared an upsetting update.
In an official statement released by last week, Prospect confirmed that one of the charity's shop is forced to shut down due to 'financial pressure"
"The decision to close has not been an easy one, but continued financial pressures across the charity sector, including rising costs and changing shopping habits, mean Prospect Hospice has to focus our resources where they can have the greatest impact on funding patient care," read the official statement.
The shop, located on Marlborough will shutdown on September 6, 2025.