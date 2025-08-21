Queen Mary gives update on kids’ private life in TV show appearance

Queen Mary has shared a delightful update on her personal life with kids during Tv show appearance.
On Wednesday, August 20, the Danish queen consort, 53, appeared on a TV program, Søren Vester's Garden - Biodiversity and castle gardens.
In the show, Her Majesty gave a tour of the private gardens at Fredensborg Castle.
When the host Søren asked her if the kids go out into the garden, Mary responded, "Our children are outside a lot. I don't think they think, 'Now I'm going out into nature.'”
She added, “They think it's nice to get fresh air and exercise in nature."
Mary shares four children with her husband, King Frederik, 57; Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
“I never imagined that I would participate in a program about gardens. My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg,” she noted.
The Queen’s kids live an active and healthy life along with their parents.
All four children have participated in their father's annual race, Royal Run, in recent years, with Princess Josephine completing the one-mile, 5km and 10km distances.