Queen Mary shares intimate glimpses into her life at Fredensborg Palace

Queen Mary of Denmark channels Princess Kate as she shares rare glimpse into private home


Queen Mary of Denmark has delighted royal fans as she offered a glimpse into her personal life.

The mother-of-two invited renowned Danish television host Søren Vester into the private gardens of Fredensborg Palace.

In the special episode of Søren Vester’s Garden, released on Wednesday, August 20, the 52-year-old queen gave a tour of the Danish royal family’s holiday home, featuring lush green spaces originally designed by her grandmother-in-law, Queen Ingrid of Denmark.

Queen Mary was seen wearing an embroidered shirt by Sea New York as she enjoyed the surroundings with the family’s pet dog.

While walking through the forest walkways, the Australian-born sat on one of her garden benches where she opened up about the importance of spending time in nature.

“Nature does something good for us. For my own part, just being able to be. There is nothing or no one who expects something from me. It gives so much to be able to reflect and notice. I met a lot of people who have great challenges in life. They use nature to relieve,’ she said.

Queen Mary’s words echoed the Princess of Wales, who has often shared her deep bond with nature.

During her chemotherapy treatment last year, Kate Middleton spent most of her time in the nature as it was a source of strength and solace. 

