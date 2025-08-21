Home / Royal

Princess Marie makes rare return with support of surprise guest in Denmark

The Princess of Denmark was joined by two surprise guests at the recent return to Denmark after 6-years

Princess Marie of Denmark made a graceful return to public life as she stepped out with her teenage children, who proudly supported their mother during a rare outing after her six-year absence from the royal scene.

The Princess of Denmark was joined by two surprise guests—her children, Count Henrik (16) and Countess Athena, 13.

She returned to Copenhagen this week for a series of engagements as she brought them along to the Copenhagen Cooking festival, which she attended in her capacity as a patron.

According to the royal palace, the trio also had several culinary experiences during their outing, including the competition for the best ratatouille and a visit to the Ice Cream Shop.

For the outing, Henrik wore a denim shirt and beige chinos and they can be visibly towered over his mother, while Athena is almost the same height as Marie.

Princess Marie donned a sky blue blazer with a white cami top and flared stone-coloured trousers for the festival.

While, Athena sported a blue and white striped top, a white A-line skirt and trainers.

Notably, this was a rare public appearance for Henrik and Athena, who have been educated in the US since 2023.

Their parents, Princess Marie and Prince Joachim, relocated to Washington D.C. when Joachim took on the role of defence industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

