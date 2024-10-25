Royal

Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections

The Duke of Sussex set to leave America if his visa row continues amid 2024 US general election

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024


Prince Harry has found himself in a new legal trouble due to his two-year visa battle.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, will reportedly get kicked out of the US if Donald Trump becomes President in the upcoming elections.

Last month, a judge passed the ruling that Harry's visa documents would not be publicised despite his confession that he took drugs.

Harry hinted at taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his bombshell memoir Spare. The confession prompted a discourse of why he was was allowed into the US in 2020.

However, the Heritage Foundation have filed a 13-page motion to reopen the cast on Tuesday.

A royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun, "This has been going on for about two years now. The Heritage Foundation, which is a think tank in Washington, has really got their teeth into this I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who've applied for visas."

He explained, "Basically I think they're trying to keep this going because we've got the US Election coming up in just a couple of weeks time and of course, if Donald trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti them.”

According to the expert, if the former US President wins the election he might forced Harry and Meghan to leave America as he’s “anti them.”

It is pertinent to note that upcoming elections will take place on November 5, 2024.

Royal News

Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win
King Charles to honor Queen Elizabeth in landmark CHOGM speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Portugal house buy sparks setback in their next move
King Charles new royal strategy to strengthen Prince William, Princess Kate roles
Meghan Markle accused of losing close allies after 'upsetting everybody'
Queen Camilla delivers key message amid delightful Samoa tour
Meghan Markle 'lost interest' in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry
King Charles, Queen Camilla win internet with their warm gesture in Samoa
Prince Harry secretly drops new memoir amid King Charles's Samoa tour
King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Samoa trip