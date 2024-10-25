Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections

Prince Harry has found himself in a new legal trouble due to his two-year visa battle.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, will reportedly get kicked out of the US if Donald Trump becomes President in the upcoming elections.
Last month, a judge passed the ruling that Harry's visa documents would not be publicised despite his confession that he took drugs.
Harry hinted at taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his bombshell memoir Spare. The confession prompted a discourse of why he was was allowed into the US in 2020.
However, the Heritage Foundation have filed a 13-page motion to reopen the cast on Tuesday.
A royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun, "This has been going on for about two years now. The Heritage Foundation, which is a think tank in Washington, has really got their teeth into this I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who've applied for visas."
He explained, "Basically I think they're trying to keep this going because we've got the US Election coming up in just a couple of weeks time and of course, if Donald trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti them.”
According to the expert, if the former US President wins the election he might forced Harry and Meghan to leave America as he’s “anti them.”
It is pertinent to note that upcoming elections will take place on November 5, 2024.