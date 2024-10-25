Entertainment

Sofia Vergara makes bombshell confession about her relationship status

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Sofía Vergara has left fans guessing about her relationship status, after calling herself as "kind of single" despite being romantically linked to Dr. Justin Saliman.

The Modern Family star made her relationship public with the orthopedic surgeon in October 2023, after her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

Since then, the couple has been going strong, however, Vergara’s recent confession suggest something else.

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Vergara was asked about the best place for romance in New York City.

“Actually, I was talking yesterday about it,” she said, adding, “because now I’m single.”

However, the Griselda actress stayed mum on her relationship with Dr but she quickly added that she’s actually “kind of single.”

The Colombian actress and orthopedic surgeon first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, which came months after she filed for divorce from Manganiello in July following seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Justin Saliman was previously married to Grimm actress Bree Turner.

The lovebirds have kept their romance under the wraps but she did drop some peek into her romance with Saliman time to time.

In April, Sofia Vergara gushed over Dr Justin Saliman after she underwent surgery on her knee.

“If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery makes sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

However, Vergara's latest admission has sparked split rumors between the couple.

