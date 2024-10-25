Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone

After the tragic death of Liam Payne, the fans stepped forward to honour his legacy by moving the new legislation aimed at addressing mental health and wellness in the entertainment industry.
As per The Sun, the online petition advocating for new legislation named “Liam’s law” is set to receive 100,000 signatures.
Following 100,000 it is allowed to be debated in Parliament, with MP Mike Woods, whose constituency is home to Liam's parents, telling us he is backing a discussion in the House of Commons.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, headed up by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy shared the statement with the outlet, offering condolences to the One Direction alum’s friend and family, and assuring them that efforts will be made to prevent similar incidents in the future.
They said: “Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends at this difficult time following his tragic death.
It is added in a statement, “The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Secretary of State regularly meet with stakeholders in the music industry and artist unions.”
The ministry said, “We are very open to discussions, if and when raised, on how artists' mental health can be better safeguarded in future.”
According to the statement, “The government is committed to giving mental health the attention and focus it needs by recruiting an additional 8,500 mental health workers to reduce delays and provide faster treatment.”
Notably, Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.
He was reportedly behaving unpredictably, with hotel staff as allegedly he was under the influence of “drugs and alcohol” and was discovered “trashing his room.”